Guided Nature Walk In Airoli To Introduce Children To Urban Biodiversity At Coastal Marine And Biodiversity Park On February 8

Navi Mumbai: Local Gyan is organising a guided nature walk titled “Fantastic Beasts of Navi Mumbai & Where to Find Them” at the Coastal Marine and Biodiversity Park in Airoli on February 8, aiming to introduce children to the region’s rich but often overlooked urban biodiversity.

Expert-Led Learning Experience

The immersive morning walk will be led by Jayesh Vishwakarma, Assistant Director at the Mangrove Foundation, Forest Department. Designed especially for young participants, the session will help children observe and learn about insects, birds, and other small creatures that inhabit Navi Mumbai’s coastal ecosystems.

The programme will run from 8.30 am to 11 am and will also feature members of the Urban Sketchers community, who will be documenting the landscape and wildlife through live sketching, adding an artistic dimension to the learning experience.

Objective of the Initiative

According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to spark curiosity, encourage close observation, and promote hands-on, real-world learning about nature within the city itself.

The participation fee is Rs 1,000 per child, with an additional charge of Rs 600 for each extra parent or child. Registrations can be made by contacting +91 9082147716.

