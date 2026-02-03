Mumbai Port Authority Revives ₹450 Crore Marina Project With Bids From Adani, L&T, Target Completion 2029

After years of uncertainty, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has taken a decisive step towards reviving its ambitious Marina Project, with five major companies submitting bids in response to a global tender floated in 2025. | X @MumbaiPortTrust

Mumbai: After years of uncertainty, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has taken a decisive step towards reviving its ambitious Marina Project, with five major companies submitting bids in response to a global tender floated in 2025. Among the bidders are infrastructure heavyweights Adani Group and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), signalling renewed industry interest in the long-pending waterfront development.

Project Overview and Completion Target

According to project details, MbPA has set January 2029 as the completion target for the marina, which is estimated to cost Rs 450 crore. Spread over a 12-hectare sea area, the proposed facility is designed to accommodate 424 yachts of varying sizes, addressing a long-standing infrastructure gap for yacht owners in Mumbai.

At present, yachts are largely parked near the Gateway of India where facilities are limited and lack basic support services. The proposed marina is expected to offer a dedicated, organised alternative built to international marina standards.

Port-Led Funding Model

The marina will be developed and funded entirely by MbPA, making it India’s first fully port-led marina project. Once construction is completed, MbPA plans to appoint an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contractor, with a projected investment of Rs 400 crore earmarked for this phase.

The project will also include development over a 4.2-hectare land parcel, with planned facilities such as a clubhouse, yacht repair and maintenance yards, as well as a high-end hotel and restaurant.

EPC Tender Timeline and Approvals

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender process has seen timeline revisions. While the original bid submission deadline was set for October 2025, it was extended to January 2026 to allow time for obtaining necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances, Construction is expected to begin in this year subject to all statutory approvals.

Planned alongside the upcoming cruise terminal, the marina is being positioned as a key component of MbPA’s broader vision to transform Mumbai into a major maritime leisure and tourism hub, adding a new dimension to the city’s waterfront development.

