Navi Mumbai News: Public Outcry Over Labour Exploitation And Irregularities In Maintenance Of Belapur-Digha Public Toilets

Navi Mumbai: Serious allegations of irregularities and labour exploitation have surfaced in the maintenance of public toilets across the Belapur to Digha belt, triggering public outrage and raising questions over the functioning of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Private Contractors Monopolising Work

As per complaints raised by a civic activist, public toilets in this stretch are being maintained by eight private contractors, many of whom have reportedly been operating for several years without rotation. The complainant alleges that these contractors have created a monopoly and are employing poor and homeless individuals for toilet cleaning work without maintaining any official records with either the contractors or the municipal corporation.

It has been alleged that none of the workers deployed at these facilities have undergone police verification. Locals have also claimed that several workers are frequently found under the influence of intoxicants while on duty. Conversations with workers revealed that they are forced to hand over a fixed daily amount to contractors from the money collected at the toilets and survive on the remaining sum. No fixed wages or additional remuneration are reportedly paid.

Poor Safety and Hygiene Measures

The complaint further alleges that workers are denied statutory benefits such as minimum wages, provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and other labour protections. Most of the workers belong to Dalit and illiterate communities, making them vulnerable to exploitation. Despite contractor rates including provisions for minimum wages and maintenance, the workers are allegedly provided only two sets of uniforms, with no safety gear, protective equipment, or cleaning materials.

Videos highlighting filthy toilet conditions, unhygienic practices, health risks, and concerns over women’s safety due to the presence of intoxicated workers have gone viral on social media. These videos have brought embarrassment to the civic body and sparked widespread criticism of municipal officials.

Alleged Collusion and Inaction

The complainant claims that repeated representations were made to the municipal corporation, but no corrective action was taken. Allegations of financial irregularities and collusion between sanitation officials and contractors have also been raised, suggesting that officials deliberately ignored violations.

The issue has now been formally taken up with the Municipal Commissioner, with a demand for a thorough inquiry and strict action against errant contractors and officials involved. Citizens and activists have demanded immediate intervention to ensure transparency, worker welfare, and hygienic conditions in public sanitation facilities.

