Group of parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ children write heart-touching open letter to CJI on same-sex marriage acceptance

Parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ children write heart-touching open letter to CJI on same-sex marriage acceptance | File

Mumbai: A group of over 400 parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ children from a group called Sweekar - The Rainbow has written an open letter to CJI DY Chandrachud asking him to consider the plea for Marriage Equality.

The group has expressed their desire to see their children and children-in-law find legal acceptance for their relationship under the Special Marriages Act in India.

The Supreme Court notified a five-judge Constitution bench that started hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from April 18.

We are growing old... we hope to get to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriages: Sweekar- The Rainbow

A heart touching part of the letter reads, "From knowing about gender and sexuality, to understanding the lives of our children, to finally accepting their sexuality and their loved one - we have gone through the whole gamut of emotions. We empathise with those who are opposing Marriage Equality, because some of us were there too. It took us education, debate and patience with our LGBTQIA+ children to realise that their lives, their feelings and their desires are valid. Similarly, we hope that those who oppose Marriage Equality will come around too. We have faith in the people of India, the constitution and the democracy of our nation."

The letter ends with another emotional appeal on similar lines and reads, "We are growing old. Some of us will touch 80 soon. We hope that we get to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriages of our children in our lifetime."

Hopes from CJI DY Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud is the 50th Chief Justice of India and is currently heading the Constitution Bench hearing petitions on same-sex marriage. He has a term of over two years till 10 November 2024. Justice Chandrachud is known for his support for women's rights in the country, and has been part of several landmark rulings, including the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018, the grant of permanent commission to women officers in the armed forces, and the Sabarimala temple case where he held that barring the entry of women into the temple was unconstitutional.

5-judge bench hearing pleas

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha are the judges hearing the various petitions.

Centre had opposed the plea seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage

The Centre, in its affidavit filed earlier, had opposed the plea seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, saying that living together as partners by same-sex individuals, which is decriminalised now, is not comparable with the Indian family unit and they are clearly distinct classes which cannot be treated identically.