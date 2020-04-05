Government pushes for use of homemade masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Ministry of Health on Saturday issued advisory on use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth saying that people who are not suffering from medical conditions of having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover particularly when they step out of their homes.

Ministry said the homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions.

‘’This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with Covid 19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear,’’ the ministry noted.

The ministry has advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. Hand washing would still remain essential criteria and hand should be washed before wearing the face cover.

Such face cover should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used.

According to the ministry, these face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched or made. The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily.

The ministry has clarified that there must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover.