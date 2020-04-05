Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how you can make DIY masks at home

As the number of cases rapidly increase in India, the Health Ministry has issued an advisory to make a mask at home if one is not infected.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country."

"As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal.

As per the data by the Health Ministry,about 9% cases are between 0 and 20 years of age while about 41% of cases belong to the age group between 21 and 40 years. He said around 33% cases are reported between the age group of 41 and 60 years and 17% cases are above 60 years.

Well, this data by the Health Ministry shows that young Indians comprise most number of cases in India so far.

Now here's what the health ministry has said. "We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID 19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions," read the advisory issued by the health ministry.