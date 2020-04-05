Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how you can make DIY masks at home

As the number of cases rapidly increase in India, the Health Ministry has issued an advisory to make a mask at home if one is not infected.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country."
"As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal.
As per the data by the Health Ministry,about 9% cases are between 0 and 20 years of age while about 41% of cases belong to the age group between 21 and 40 years. He said around 33% cases are reported between the age group of 41 and 60 years and 17% cases are above 60 years.
Well, this data by the Health Ministry shows that young Indians comprise most number of cases in India so far.
Now here's what the health ministry has said. "We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID 19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions," read the advisory issued by the health ministry.
Health Ministry suggested that people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large.
Well, this face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID 19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear.
"It is advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. Hand washing would still remain essential criteria and hand should be washed before wearing the face cover," said the Health Ministry.
These face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used.
Here's how you should make a face mask at home for your family;
These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched/made.
The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily.
There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover.
