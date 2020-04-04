Coronavirus in India: Here's the age-wise distribution of COVID-19 infected patients

Addressing the media via a video conference, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at 2,902 as of Saturday.

The data issued by the Health Ministry includes 601 fresh patients, Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country."

"As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal.

As per the data by the Health Ministry,abouut 9% cases are between 0 and 20 years of age while about 41% of cases belong to the age group between 21 and 40 years. He said around 33% cases are reported between the age group of 41 and 60 years and 17% cases are above 60 years.

Well, this data by the Health Ministry shows that young Indians comprise most number of cases in India so far.