Coronavirus in India: Here's the age-wise distribution of COVID-19 infected patients

Addressing the media via a video conference, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at 2,902 as of Saturday.
The data issued by the Health Ministry includes 601 fresh patients, Aggarwal said.
Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country."
"As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal.
As per the data by the Health Ministry,abouut 9% cases are between 0 and 20 years of age while about 41% of cases belong to the age group between 21 and 40 years. He said around 33% cases are reported between the age group of 41 and 60 years and 17% cases are above 60 years.
Well, this data by the Health Ministry shows that young Indians comprise most number of cases in India so far.
He also said that 31,000 doctors volunteer to fight back COVID-19 in the country. Aggarwal however said that the rate of rise in COVID-19 cases in India less than that compared to other countries.
While he said that people need not panic amid these times, he also mentioned that the condition of 58 COVID-19 patients is critical and they are in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
Refering to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Aggarwal said that around 30% of COVID-19 cases in India linked to one particular place. Aggarwal also said that 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states till now. Moreover, rigorous contact tracing is going on in 17 states that reported COVID-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat, he added.
As the number of positive cases increase, Aggarwal said, "We are increasing our COVID-19 testing capacity progressively."
