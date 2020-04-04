Coronavirus update: Here's full list of Mumbai’s isolation facilities

With the number of coronavirus cases rising every day, the Maharashtra government on Saturday released a list of Mumbai’s isolation facilities. The list of isolation facilities was released by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "The list of Mumbai’s isolation facilities. Please share this as much as you can."
With 47 fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in the state, the total number of positive cases on Saturday rose to 537, according to Maharashtra Health Department. Out of these 47 cases, 28 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane district, 2 in Pune and 1 each from Amravati, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, Maharashtra was the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 infection. With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
Here's the full list of Mumbai’s isolation facilities:
Jaslok Hospital, Peddar Road,
H.N. Reliance Hospital, Charni Road
Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central
Global Hospital, Parel
Raheja Hospital, Mahim
Hinduja Hospital, Mahim
Lilavati Hospital, Bandra West
Seven Hills Hospital (PVT), Andheri East
Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West
Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle West
SRV Hospital, Goregaon West
L.H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai
Fortis Hospital, Mulund
KJ Somaiya, Sion East
BPT Hospital, Wadala
Kasturba Hospital, Chichpokli
K.B.Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West
Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari
Seven Hills Hospital (MCGM), Andheri East
Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivali West
K.B.Bhabha Hospital, Kurla West
Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar East
Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central
