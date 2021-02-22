Goof-up? Maharashtra health dept shows zero COVID-19 deaths in MMR, BMC data says four fatalities

In what looks like a major goof-up, the Maharashtra health department on Monday said zero COVID-19 deaths were registered in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed that four fatalities were reported in the day.
According to the Maharashtra health department data, 1364 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday. BMC reported 761 new cases, Thane 63, TMC 132, Navi Mumbai 108, KDMC 134, Ulhasnagar MC 11, Bhivandi Nijampur MC 4, Mira Bhayandar MC 27, Palghar 15, Vasai Virar MC 22, Raigad 34, and Panvel MC reported 53 new COVID-19 cases. As per the data, no deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the region.
Meanwhile, as per the BMC data, 760 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the area. 634 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, and four fatalities were reported on Monday.
Three patients had co-morbidites. Three patients were male, while one was female. Three deaths were above 60 years of age. One death was between 40-60 years, the BMC report added.
Moreover, amid a spike in coronavirus infection in parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has witnessed a 36.38 per cent rise in the active COVID-19 cases since February 8, as per the city civic body.
Careless attitude of citizens, allowing the general public to travel in local trains and opening of various other commercial activities were among reasons behind the current surge in COVID-19 cases, civic officials said.
The country's financial capital reported 5,335 active COVID-19 cases on February 8, and the number went up to 7,276 on Sunday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data.
According to BMC officials, the surge in daily cases started in the second week of February.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported over 900 COVID-19 cases, as compared to less than 500 daily cases in the first week of February.
BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said as restrictions were eased, crowds were witnessed at various marriage functions, other social events, and in malls, restaurants, pubs and clubs.
The number of passengers in local trains also increased from eight lakh (in January-end) to 22 lakh (after all members of the public were allowed in February), he said.
"Many people are behaving as if the COVID-19 threat is not there. They are not following protocols at public places," Kakani said.
According to the BMC, it has already increased daily COVID-19 tests from around 15,000 earlier this month to over 22,000 now.
"Among the positive cases, the number of asymptomatic persons is more," Kakani said.
The civic body is also trying to find out if the virus has mutated.
Kakani said they have already sent 90 samples to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology to check for any mutation of the virus.
It takes 10 to 15 days to get the report from the institute, he said.
Since last week, the BMC has intensified action against those found without masks in public places, and started a crackdown on establishments like marriage halls, hotels and restaurants which are found violating the COVID-19 norms.
The civic body has also filed police complaints against some establishments in the last few days, officials said.
(With PTI inputs)