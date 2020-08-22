Good rain brings cheer in Raigad

Navi Mumbai: While the Met Department has issued an orange alert for Raigad district and expected to receive heavy to heavy rainfall in the next couple of days, at least three talukas of Raigad district have already received more than 100% per cent rainfall during the season. In fact, in August alone, the district has received around 145% of the normal rainfall of the month.

Uran, Pen and Shreewardhan talukas of Raigad districts have already received more than 100 per cent rainfall while Alibag taluka has received 99.75% rainfall so far.

According to an official from Raigad district administration, Uran, Pen, and Shreewardhan talukas had received good rainfall during NISARGA cyclone which was followed by good monsoon rain.

As per the data available with district administration, the average rainfall during August in Raigad district is 874.5mm. But, in just 20 days of August, the district has already received 1268.33 mm, around 145.03% of the normal rainfall. However, the district has received 87.11 per cent of total rainfall during the season. “On average, the district receives around 3216.4 mm rainfall and till August 20, the rainfall is 2801.88mm,” said the official.

Shreewardhan taluka has received maximum rainfall in the district with 120 mm followed by Uran with 117 mm and Murud taluka with 107 mm rainfall. Five more talukas have already received over 90% of the total rainfall of the season.