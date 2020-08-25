Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 94%

In good news for Mumbaikars, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 94 percent on Tuesday.

According to data shared by BMC on Tuesday, the seven lakes have 13,68,611 million litres of water or 94.56% as recorded, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.18%, Middle Vaitarna 94.44%, Upper Vaitarna has 87.13%, Bhatsa 94.76%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.