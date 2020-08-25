Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 94%

In good news for Mumbaikars, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 94 percent on Tuesday.
According to data shared by BMC on Tuesday, the seven lakes have 13,68,611 million litres of water or 94.56% as recorded, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.18%, Middle Vaitarna 94.44%, Upper Vaitarna has 87.13%, Bhatsa 94.76%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 23.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 25.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 13.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 19.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 16.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 15.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 12.00mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the BMC officials have said that once the lake level crosses 95 percent, then they will review the situation and discontinue water cut.
The BMC on August 19 had said that it will reduce water cut to 10 per cent from the existing 20 per cent from August 21. The civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent water stock in these seven lakes that supply 3,750 lakh million litres drinking water to the city.