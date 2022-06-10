Good news for pet lovers! Navi Mumbai gets its first dedicated dog park in Vashi, see pics | FPJ

There is good news for pet lovers as Navi Mumbai got its first dog park in Vashi. The dedicated dog park will have playing areas and other facilities and it will be available free of cost. The dedicated dog park has been developed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi, was instrumental in setting up the dog park in Vashi and felt the need for a dedicated area where residents could take their dogs for a walk. “Navi Mumbai is a 21st-century city and is equipped with all the facilities that a city requires. However, pet lovers have always complained that there is a lack of a dedicated place for dogs,” said Gaikwad.

Around 900 square meters, the park has a separate enclosure within Veer Savarkar Garden near Sagar Vihar in sector 8 in Vashi. Pet lovers have welcomed the move and are eager to take a walk with their dogs.

Developed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh, there are toys like the large and small size of Doggie Crawl, Balance Beam, Hill Climb small and large, Bridge Climb, Dog walk ramp, Teeter Totter, and Jump Hurdles for dogs in the park.

Over the period, in a city like Navi Mumbai, there is a growing trend of keeping a pet, especially dogs, at home. “Love for the animal is a part of the society and many people who stay alone at home prefer to keep a dog. The facilities will certainly help dog lovers,” said a senior civic official.

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has developed pet corners at a few parks in the city, this is the first dedicated dog park in the city. “It is well designed and will serve as a dedicated space for dogs, pet owners, and pet lovers to spend quality time,” said Gaikwad.

Aditi Pawar, a pet owner, says that she does not need to take her dog to another garden as many children and senior citizens fear dogs. “The dedicated dog garden solves many problems,” she says.