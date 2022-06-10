e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Women carry out protest march over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad; watch video

Massive protests erupted in several parts of the country today including Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
A group of women carried out a protest march in Navi Mumbai on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted in several parts of the country today including Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh over remarks by suspended Sharma and her former colleague Naveen Jindal that have triggered an international row.

In Uttar Pradesh, incidents of stone-pelting were also reported in the Atala area of Prayagraj.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parashant Kumar said, "The reports of stone-pelting in Prayagraj are being looked into."

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has directed to take strict actions against the hooligans.

article-image

