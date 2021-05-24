Good news for Mumbaikars! Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination from May 24 to 26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said it will implement 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centres from Monday to Wednesday.

A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of the Covishield vaccine during this period. Health workers and frontline workers, as well as 45 years and above, will get the second dose.

All age groups will get the second dose of Covaxin.

From May 27 to 29, the vaccination drive will be carried out after registration by beneficiaries. There will be no vaccination on May 30.

Any changes in the schedule will be informed to the public a day earlier, the civic body said.

With the addition of 1,431 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,97,810. Now, there are 28,410 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 49 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 14,623 data released by the city's civic body. 1,470 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,52,686.

On Sunday, 23,314 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests.

On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.

Maharashtra on Friday had recorded 29,644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,67,121. Besides, 555 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 86,618.

(With inputs from PTI)