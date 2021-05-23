Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by BMC on May 24

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres available on Monday, May 24. A total of 239 centres will be administering Covishield on the basis of on the spot registration tomorrow.

Both doses for 60+s ( 1st dose - 20% 2nd dose - 80%) and only second dose for HCW, FLW and 45+s shall be administered between 10 am - 3 pm.