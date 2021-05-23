Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by BMC on May 24

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres available on Monday, May 24. A total of 239 centres will be administering Covishield on the basis of on the spot registration tomorrow.
Both doses for 60+s ( 1st dose - 20% 2nd dose - 80%) and only second dose for HCW, FLW and 45+s shall be administered between 10 am - 3 pm.
With the addition of 1,431 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,97,810. Now, there are 28,410 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 49 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 14,623 data released by the city's civic body. 1,470 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,52,686.
