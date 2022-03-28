Good news for Mira Bhayandar residents: Water cuts unlikely this summer, says MBMC

In a welcome news for residents, the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar is unlikely to face the usual dilemma of water shortages in this summer season. According to senior officials attached to the water supply department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) water cuts are unlikely to be imposed owing to an adequate stock of 81.6 percent in Baarvi Dam near Badlapur which is the source of water for the twin-city.

Last year the stock in this dam stood at 72.27 percent on 27, March. It has become an annual ritual for the state irrigation department to impose water cuts ranging from 10 to 20 percent every year due to the deficit.

However apart from regular maintenance work, incidents of ruptured pipelines or power outages could play spoilsport in the summer season. With no self-sustained resources of water supply like other civic bodies, the twin-city also faces a demographic dilemma as it falls in the tail-end of the district, which further aggravates the water woes owing to low pressure due to the frequent shutdowns.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. However, the actual supply continues to hover below 200 MLD as the twin-city is still losing a huge quantity of potable water in transit on a daily basis owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft.

