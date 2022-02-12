Goa elections 2022: Aaditya Thackeray launches digital manifesto for Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a digital manifesto of the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Goa assembly elections.

Panaji | Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray launches digital manifesto of the party for #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/GTjCULMqnA — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:16 PM IST