e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Goa elections 2022: Aaditya Thackeray launches digital manifesto for Shiv Sena

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a digital manifesto of the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Goa assembly elections.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.18 crore COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.18 crore
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Advertisement