COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.18 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 11, has vaccinated 4,18,673 in 9,816 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 12, Maharashtra has inoculated 15,18,00,279 people.

As per the state government data, 4,84,71,256 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,46,02,974 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,58,865 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,03,97,202 received their second dose. 7,38,441 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,04,408 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 7,20,146 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,965 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,82,905 of them have got their second dose. 2,69,708 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,067 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,84,702 got their second dose. 2,67,164 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new coronavirus infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said.

The virus also claimed 63 lives since Thursday evening.

On the other hand, 14,635 patients recovered in the state during this period.

The caseload increased to 78,35,088, while the death toll rose to 1,43,355.

The overall recovery count increased to 76,26,868.

There are now 60,902 active COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state also reported 76 fresh cases of Omicron variant on Friday.

Pune city reported 46 Omicron cases, Amravati 12, Jalna eight, Pune rural four, Wardha three, Sindhudurg and Ahmednagar one each, while one patient is from another state.

Coronavirus fatality rate in the state fell marginally from 1.83 per cent to 1.82 per cent.

The recovery rate improved to 97.34 per cent from 97.22 per cent.

Currently, 6,10,718 people are in home isolation and another 2,392 in institutional quarantine in the state.

With 1,29,059 coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the tally of sample tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,61,69,626,.

The positivity rate in the state was 10.29 per cent, the report said.

The Pune administrative region recorded 1,578 new cases on Friday, followed by Nashik region (959), Nagpur (812), Mumbai (738), Akola (719) Aurangabad (174), Kolhapur (240) and Latur region (235 cases).

Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of 63 new fatalities, the Pune region reported 24, followed by 13 in Nashik region, six each in Akola and Nagpur, five each in Mumbai and Kolhapur, three in Aurangabad and one in Latur region.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,35,088; New cases 5,455; Death toll 1,43,355; Total recoveries 76,26,868; Active cases 60,902; Total tests 7,61,69,626.

(With agency inputs)

Saturday, February 12, 2022