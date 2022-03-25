'Give us justice or we'll end our lives': Disha Salian's parents write to Prez Ram Nath Kovind over harassment by Narayan Rane and son Nitish

Mumbai: Parents of Disha Salian, who worked as talent manager for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had died by suicide shortly before him, wrote a letter President Ram Nath Kovind for alleged harassment faced by them from Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane.

Salian's parents in a five page letter to the President demanded for legal actions against Narayan Rane and his son Nitish and asked news channels like Republic TV and News Nation to issue a public apology for maligning their daughter's image.

"We request you to issue directions to authorities to take appropriate steps so justice can be done, otherwise we will end our lives", the letter said.

A case was registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian. The case has been registered by Salian's mother under IPC sections 500 and 509, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A sessions court in Dindoshi last week granted anticipatory bail to union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane.



Salian’s mother Vasanti Salian had filed a complaint against the politicians for making statements at a press conference, making averments that her death was not due to suicide, but was a murder. They had also made some controversial statements and alleged certain incidents before her death.

The aggrieved mother had complained that these had led to disrespect for their daughter, suspicion over her character and had caused great suffering to the family.

She had also intervened in the pleas filed by the two and told the court in her written submissions that they had taken undue advantage of her daughter’s death and made irresponsible statements. She had requested that they be denied relief.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:21 AM IST