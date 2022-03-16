Disha Salian defamation case: Union Minister Narayan Rane, MLA son Nitesh get relief

A sessions court in Dindoshi has granted anticipatory bail to union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane in a complaint lodged by the mother of Disha Salian, who worked as talent manager for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had died by suicide shortly before him.

Salian’s mother Vasanti Salian had filed a complaint against the politicians for making statements at a press conference, making averments that her death was not due to suicide, but was a murder. They had also made some controversial statements and alleged certain incidents before her death. The aggrieved mother had complained that these had led to disrespect for their daughter, suspicion over her character and had caused great suffering to the family.

She had also intervened in the pleas filed by the two and told the court in her written submissions that they had taken undue advantage of her daughter’s death and made irresponsible statements. She had requested that they be denied relief.

Arguing for relief for the Ranes, their advocate Satish Maneshinde had told the court that they were merely being used as ‘punching bags’ by the state government. Further, he had alleged that the police station’s officer was constantly receiving calls from the area’s DCP while the Rane’s were before him for questioning. He had averred that the probe was not independent.

The Malvani police had opposed relief to them and told the court that they were influential and had made false claims before the media after their questioning and were trying to build pressure in that manner over the probe officers. It had also informed the court that they were being evasive during questioning and had told the police that they would give information to the CBI instead, but when asked if they had provided information to the central agency, had answered in the negative.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:39 PM IST