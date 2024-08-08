 Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: 'Ego Media Director Changed Looks To Evade Arrest,' Claims Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGhatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: 'Ego Media Director Changed Looks To Evade Arrest,' Claims Police

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: 'Ego Media Director Changed Looks To Evade Arrest,' Claims Police

Bombay High Court reserves order in Bhinde’s quashing petition

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:05 AM IST
article-image
Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Bhinde Has Serious Antecedents And Pending Criminal Cases, State Tells HC | PTI

Ego Media director Bhavesh Bhinde changed looks to evade arrest after the FIR was registered against him in the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy, the Mumbai police told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Amid rains and strong winds, the giant billboard collapsed on May 13, killing 17 people and injuring more than 70. Bhinde was arrested four days later from Udaipur. The HC was hearing his plea, seeking quashing of the FIR against him, claiming that the incident was an “act of God”. Citing illegal detention, Bhinde alleged that police did not follow proper procedure while arresting him as he was not provided “ground of arrest” in writing.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Chief Ministerial Ambitions After Meeting With Congress Leaders In Delhi
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Chief Ministerial Ambitions After Meeting With Congress Leaders In Delhi
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar submitted that he was not arrested on May 16, but was only caught by the Rajasthan police from a hotel. After the May 13 collapse, an offence was registered and Bhinde remained traceable till May 15. The police commissioner then decided to form different teams to probe. “Crime branch then got information and went to Ahmedabad (in Bhinde's search). They later traced him to Udaipur where he was staying in a hotel under a different name. There was a drastic change in appearance,” Venegaonkar said.

Read Also
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde's Police Custody Extended Till May 29
article-image

The officers had to confirm the accused's identity hence he was brought to Mumbai, where he was subsequently arrested. As per the law, he was produced before the magistrate within 24 hours for remand, said the prosecution. The police affidavit said that Bhinde was apprehended from Udaipur on May 16.

“He was residing in a hotel by a different name and also his identity was completely changed in order to mislead police. Hence, he was brought to Mumbai and thereafter his arrest was made on May 17 at 12.40pm,” the affidavit underlined. It further said that a written arrest memo was also served upon Bhinde at the time of arrest, which mentioned “grounds of arrest” in writing. Only after complete satisfaction, the magistrate granted his remand to the police, the affidavit added.

Read Also
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde Might Have Had 'Monopoly' With GRP; Crime Branch Forms...
article-image

Bhinde’s advocate, Rizwan Merchant, submitted that his client was not produced before a magistrate at Udaipur for transit remand as per the procedure. Venegaonkar contended that he was not arrested in Udaipur and hence there was no need for transit remand. Once in Mumbai, he was produced within 24 hours, said the prosecution.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande reserved the order. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yodha Karmyogi: Eknath Shinde’ Book Launched, Featuring His Life & Political Journey

Yodha Karmyogi: Eknath Shinde’ Book Launched, Featuring His Life & Political Journey

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Nagpur Airport Closure

Mumbai: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane In Defamation Case Filed By Sanjay...

Mumbai: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane In Defamation Case Filed By Sanjay...

MVA Leaders Meet In Delhi Ahead Of State Assembly Elections, Rally Planned For August 16

MVA Leaders Meet In Delhi Ahead Of State Assembly Elections, Rally Planned For August 16

Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway