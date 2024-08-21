 Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Key Accused Arshad Khan & Janhvi Marathe
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Key Accused Arshad Khan & Janhvi Marathe

Khan is the business partner of suspended IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police Quaiser Khalid's wife. Khan who is still absconding, had moved for anticipatory bail on August 2.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Sessions Court | X

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Arshad Khan who is alleged to have taken around Rs 1 crore from the firm which owned the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar killing 17 people.

Arshad Khan's Bail Plea Rejected

Khan is the business partner of suspended IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police Quaiser Khalid's wife. Khan who is still absconding, had moved for anticipatory bail on August 2. The plea was rejected on Tuesday, but the detailed order would be available subsequently. The plea was objected by the prosecutor Iqbal Solkar.

Besides, in its reply to Khan's plea, the prosecution has said Khan is said to have taken around Rs 84 lakh from 18 different accounts between July 2021 and December 2023. The account holders stated that the accused Arshad Khan gave them the cheques to encash. The prosecution had submitted its reply opposing the same, wherein it claimed that Khan took a bribe of over Rs 1 crore from the accused Bhavesh Bhide and Jahnvi Marathe Sonalkar, directors of Ego Media Pvt. Ltd, to obtain permission for the collapsed hoarding.

Sessions Court Rejects Janhvi Marathe's Bail Plea

Meanwhile, the sessions court has rejected the bail plea of Janhvi Marathe, arguing that she played a crucial role in the incident. Marathe was arrested on June 8, from a hotel in Goa. While refusing to grant the anticipatory bail to Marathe the court had said, she had played a key role as all the documents and letters submitted before the authorities had her signature.

