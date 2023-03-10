Ghatkopar couple’s death: Post-mortem inconclusive, suicide pact suspected | Sourced Photo

The report of the post-mortem of the couple whose bodies were found in their flat in Ghatkopar (East) on Wednesday has ruled out murder, suffocation or death due to external injuries.

Initially, the police suspected that the deaths could have been caused by gas emanating from the geyser in the bathroom. It now turns out that the geyser was not switched on at all. However, the post-mortem was not conclusive. Indications are that it might have been a suicide pact.

Naked bodies found

The naked bodies of Deepak Shah, 45, a garment businessman, and his wife Tina Shah, 39, were found in the bathroom by a house help who entered the flat with duplicate keys provided by the couple’s relative staying nearby. It is most likely that the couple had committed suicide, though no note was found in the flat in Kukreja Palace building, Vallabhbaug Lane Extention, Ghatkopar (East), in which several prominent persons, including ex-minister Prakash Mehta of the BJP, live.

A day prior to the incident, the couple had played Holi with friends and had not shown any signs of depression or stress. On Holi morning, the two went to Juhu near Ritambhara College with five friends. Later they returned to Ghatkopar with two friends around 3.30pm. The call records revealed that they were at the Chheda Nagar signal till 3.30pm. This signal on the Eastern Express Highway is close to their building. They entered their building around 9.30pm. The police are unable to find out where they were for six hours.

Viscera report pending

Sample of the vomit found in the flat has been sent for chemical analysis and the report is awaited. The visceras have been sent to the Forensic Laboratory at Kalina and that report is awaited, too.

It is learnt that top police officials are closely monitoring the investigation into the matter which has sent shockwaves through Ghatkopar. The bodies were cremated on Thursday evening. The couple met at Bengaluru where Shah was running his business. The marriage took place two years ago. According to sources in the building, this was Shah’s second marriage. His first marriage ended in a divorce. The flat in which they were living was rented.