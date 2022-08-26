Haryana: Six members, including 2 children of a family found dead in Ambala

Pixabay

Ambala: In a shocking incident, six members of a family were found dead in Ambala's Balana village, said officials on Friday.

The family was mysteriously found dead in the morning hours after having dinner the last night.

The officials recovered a suicide note from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sangat Ram (65), Sukhwinder Singh (34), Mahindra Kaur (wife of Sangat Ram), Reena (wife of Sukhwinder Singh).

Two daughters of Sukhwinder Singh named Ashu (5) and Jassi (7) were also among those found dead.

"Six members including two children of the same family found dead. A Crime team has been called to the scene. A suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation underway," said Deputy superintendent of police, Ambala, Joginder Sharma.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on August 17, six members of a family were found dead at their home in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

"Six members of a family were found dead at their residence in Sidhra area of Jammu. Details awaited," the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.