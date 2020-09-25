Get ready to pay more while entering Mumbai from Oct 1 as state govt revises toll rates

The coronavirus-induced lockdown affected several people's income. From soaring prices of daily essentials to pay cut, financial woes just refuse to die down. Adding to this, now commuters will also have to worry about paying extra before entering Mumbai toll from October 1. The toll rates are set to be hiked at Vashi, Mulund, LBS Marg, Airoli and Dahisar toll plazas.

The one-way toll for a passenger car, which was Rs 35, will now be Rs 40. The toll rates for buses, mini-buses and trucks have also changed. As per the revised toll rates, mini-buses will have to pay Rs 65 instead of the existing Rs 45 and trucks and buses will have to pay Rs 130 instead of the current rate of Rs 105. The new rates will be applicable till September 30, 2023.

As per a state government notification, for toll recovery against cost of flyovers, bridges, subways, road development and maintenance, the increase of rates is made effective every three years.