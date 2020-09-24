Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mumbai police give two Covid facilities a break as fresh cases reduce

In a sigh of relief, the city police has temporarily shut operations two of its dedicated COVID-19 facilities as the number of fresh infections among the Mumbai police has reduced in the past few weeks. The fresh infection within the city police has reduced to 20 percent as compared to the peak period between May and July. The dedicated COVID-19 care centres (CCC) have been shut temporarily and if there is a surge in the number of cases reported, the centres will be put in operation immediately, clarified the Mumbai police.

During the peak period the number of fresh infection was around 90-100 while some time we had also recorded 120 cases, however since past couple of weeks we are recording 20-25 cases on an average per day. And there are number of patients discharged from CCC's daily, as a reason the two centres have been shut temporarily, said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 8.

After the coronavirus cases started to mount in the department, the city police had then set up four dedicated CCC's with a total capacity of over 800 beds. The facilities were started at Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Lines and at Marol Police training Camp and two were started to Kalina.

As number of fresh infections have reduced only two CCCs at Kalina are remain operational while the other two have been shut. The decision was taken to preserve the resources, said an official.

Mumbai police has already lost 80 police personnel owing to the COVID19. In last six months over 5800 police personnel contracted the deadly virus while discharging their duty.

Out of them at least 5170 have successfully recovered while around 580 police personnel are still infected with the virus.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in the city, the police had taken various measures to minimize the virus spread among the police force. The police personnel above 55 years old been given rest owing to their vulnerability to the virus. A dedicated COVID19 helpline has also been started to help police personnel for inquiry related to bed availability and ambulance services.