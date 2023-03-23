Gazwa-e-Hind case: NIA raids 7 places in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh | ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched seven locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as part of its ongoing investigation into the Gazwa-e-Hind case, which is linked to the radicalization of impressionable youth through various social media platforms for the purpose of carrying out violent terrorist acts.

Three locations searched

The NIA sleuths searched three locations in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gujarat, as well as one in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The places searched included the residential premises and hideouts of the suspects involved in the anti-national activities and radicalization of impressionable youth through social media.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at three locations in Nagpur in its ongoing probe into a case having terror links.

On July 22, last year, the NIA filed the Gazwa-e-Hind case at the Phulwarisharif Police Station in Bihar.

According to the NIA, the accused Margub Ahmad Danish, a self-radicalized individual, was in contact with a number of foreign entities on the WhatsApp group "Ghazwa-e-Hind" that he created.

"In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalise impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence," the NIA had said earlier.

