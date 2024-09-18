Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 37,064 Idols Immersed In Mumbai Till Wednesday Morning; Videos

Ganpati visarjan at Girgaon chowpatty on Tuesday | X@DevendraFadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra's most cherised Ganeshotsav concluded on Tuesday with the 10-day Ganpati visarjans. The state witnessed grand processions with thousands of people flooding the streets to bid farewell to their beloved Bappa. All major utsav mandals from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur among others were immersed in reverence.

In Mumbai, the visarjan processions of legacy Ganpatis including Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Raja, Tilak Nagar's Sahyadri Ganpati among others continued till wee hours of Wednesday.

Till 6 am, total of 37,064 Bappa idols were immersed in Mumbai, according to the BMC report. Of the total immersions, 5,762 were sarvajanik mandal idols, 31,105 were Gharguti (home) idols and 197 were Lordess Gauri idols. Out of the total immersion in Mumbai, 11,713 were immersed in artificial ponds installed by the civic body across the city to encourage eco-friendly visarjans.

All major Ganpati utsav mandals idols are immersed at Girgaon chowpatty. To witness the visarjan processions and offer their last prayers, as per tradition CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at Girgaon Chowpatty. Joining the CM and Dy CM was the BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani.

The BMC every year installs big pandal at the chowpatty for the convenience of the devotees, along with police personnel, medical and disaster management team to maintain law and order situation and allow smooth visrajans.

As per tradition, Ganesh idols are welcomed for 10-days at Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha'. The Ganpati at Varsha bungalow was also immersed with traditional rituals by Eknath Shinde and his family on Tuesday.

While Dy CM Fadnavis also celebrated 10-days Ganeshotsav at his residence and bid farewell to Bappa in eco-friendly manner on Tuesday.