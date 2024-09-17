Video: Royals Of Sangali, Bhagyashree, Husband Himallay & Abhimanyu Dassani Partake In Ganpati Visarjan (Exclusive)

Actress Bhagyashree, hailed as the Queen of Sangali, her husband Himallay Dassani and her son actor Abhimanyu Dassani, the prince of the family, recently graced the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations at Sangali with their presence. Bhagyashree, known for her iconic role in "Maine Pyar Kiya," has captivated audiences with her grace and talent. Her son, Abhimanyu Dassani, who established himself as a leading star in the Indian Cinema and was never under the shadow of his mother's stardom, is carving his path in the entertainment industry and has proved his mettle with films like Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

The duo's participation in the Ganesh Visarjan festivities at Sangali added a touch of glamour and tradition to the celebrations. Bhagyashree's elegance and Abhimanyu's charm resonated with the crowds, making the event even more special. As they immersed themselves in the cultural revelry of the occasion, they showcased their love and respect for their roots.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree's royal ancestoral descendants have ruled the state over centuries. Her grandfather Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan was the last ruling Raja of Sangali. Her father Vijay Singh Rao Patwardhan is the titular king of Sangali. With Bhagyashree's never ending stardom, the state is now known by her popularity followed by Abhimanyu.

Sangali, known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant festivities, was honored by the presence of the trio. The mother-son duo's involvement in the Ganesh Visarjan highlighted their connection to the city.