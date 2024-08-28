Bhagyashree Receives Cute Proposal From Govinda During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bhagyashree |

Actress Bhagyashree had an adorable moment that quickly went viral on the internet. She attended a Dahi Handi event in Borivali, Mumbai. The event is known for its traditional human pyramids and enthusiastic celebrations; however, it grabbed the eyeballs when a young Govinda (participant in the Dahi Handi festivities) playfully gave a rose to the actress in front of the cheering crowd.

The video that went viral on the internet showcased the Maine Pyar Kiya actress receiving a rose as the atmosphere buzzed with excitement. The moment is captured on camera, and the post reads, “Such a cute proposal Bhagyashree ji received from one of the Govinda.”

She also took to Instagram and shared a video of her joyful celebration from the event. Bhagyashree captioned the post as, "Jai Sri Krishna. Janmashthami cha sarvana subhechha. A wonderful celebration indeed and an impromptu rendition of Ķŕsna bhajan."

As soon as she dropped the video, netizens showed their love for the actress and wished her on the occasion of Dahi Handi. Her endearing reaction to the lighthearted proposal was met with applause and cheers from the crowd, making it a highlight of the Dahi Handi celebration.

Bhagyashree won hearts as she made a grand entry to the event donning a dressed in a brown kurta and sharara set. At the Dahi Handi Utsav many other celebs such as Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, and Isha Malviya grace the event.

Bhagyashree is one of the most well-known actresses in the industry. She has captivated many hearts with her performances in films. The actress played the role of Kalyani, in the 2023 mystery film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan with his Maddock Films.

The film also starred Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree and Subodh Bhave in the lead roles. It was released on Oct 27, 2023. She was also a part of Smart Jodi as a contestant with her husband Himalaya Dasani.