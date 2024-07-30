Bhagyashree Recreates Maine Pyar Kiya Song Dil Deewana's Iconic Hook-Step With Pap At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)

Actress Bhagyashree, the 90s star who enchanted the audience with her evergreen beauty, made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, starring alongside Salman Khan in 1989.

On Tuesday, July 30, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. While making her way through security, a popular dancing paparazzo named Vijendra Ruke asked her to perform her hit song Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya. She obliged and recreated the iconic hook steps right there at the airport.

Check out the video:

In the video, the 55-year-old actress is seen donning a navy blue tracksuit and a white-printed T-shirt. She amped up her airport look by wearing a white pair of shoes and keeping her makeup subtle.

Recently, the actress recalled the phase when she 'lost belief' in herself and went through depression a few years ago. Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, "A phase of my life where my children weren’t there with me, Avantika had gone to London, my husband was doing very well so he was traveling a lot, his work took him out a lot and for me, it was almost an emptiness and I started questioning myself on who I am, what do I really like, what makes me happy, what makes me smile."

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, which was released in 2023. The thriller film also starred Nimrat Kaur, Radhikka Madan, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Sumeet Vyas, among others.