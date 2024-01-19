 Bhagyashree On Battling Depression: 'My Children Weren't There With Me, I Didn't Recognise Myself'
Bhagyashree recalled the phase when she 'lost belief' in herself and went through depression

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Actress Bhagyashree, who was last seen in the film Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, recently opened up about battling depression. During one of her latest interviews, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress recalled the phase when she 'lost belief' in herself and went through depression.

Bhagyashree said few years back, she didn’t understand what depression was. "Somewhere in between my life I lost belief on myself and that was a phase of my life where my children weren’t there with me, Avantika had gone to London, my husband was doing very well so he was traveling a lot, his work took him out a lot and for me, it was almost an emptiness and I started questioning myself on who I am, what do I really like, what makes me happy, what makes me smile," she told Pinkvilla.

Ileana D'Cruz On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'It Is Real, I Still Go Through Intense Emotions'
The 54-year-old actress added, "Somewhere down that line I looked at myself in the mirror and asked myself would I like to be friends with who I see in the mirror and I said no, and I didn’t recognise myself. I said that’s not who I should be, and I need to change that narrative for myself.”

The actress credited her daughter for providing support and aiding in her healing during the challenging times. She also said that it was the first time she made friends.

“I actually made my own friends people that were close to me that were apart from my family and my husband and the world outside. I chose to live my life the way I want to and that worked for me," she added.

Bhagyashree marked her Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. A few months back, it was revealed that the actress was paid more than Salman for her role in the film.

The pairing of Salman and Bhagyashree is counted amongst the most iconic ones in Bollywood. Maine Pyar Kiya is nothing short of an encyclopedia of romance which was presented in the most adorable fashion by the director. The film also received critical acclaim for its performances, music, and romantic storyline.

