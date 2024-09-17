Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Devotees Bid Farewell To Bappa In Grand Processions & Chants; See Pics

By: Devashri Bhujbal | September 17, 2024
After celebrating the 10-day festival in full fervour, the Ganpati Visarjan rituals began on Tuesday morning
X@MumbaiHeritage
In Mumbai, the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati processions started around 11 am with large crowds gathered in Lalbaug-Parel areas
X@MumbaiHeritage
The big Bappa idols of sarvajanik Ganpati mandals in Mumbai are immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty after grand processions
X@DrRahulBaxi
As thousands of people have flooded the streets of Mumbai, the city police have beefed up the security to allow smooth Ganpati visarjan
X@DrRahulBaxi
The Khetwadicha Ganpati is the tallest Bappa idol in Mumbai. It will also be immersed at Girgaon chowpatty late at night
X@VijayP
In Pune, the Punyacha Raja saw unique visarjan procession with decorations influenced by Kerala state culture
X@RamaMandke
The first Manacha Ganpati of Pune's Kasaba peth will be immersed first as per tradition
X@RamaMandake
The visarjan processions with traditional rituals will continue till late at night and final idol immersions of sarvajanik Ganpatis will continue till Wednesday morning
X@RamaMandake