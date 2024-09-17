Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Devotees Bid Farewell To Bappa In Grand Processions & Chants; See Pics

By: Devashri Bhujbal | September 17, 2024

After celebrating the 10-day festival in full fervour, the Ganpati Visarjan rituals began on Tuesday morning

In Mumbai, the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati processions started around 11 am with large crowds gathered in Lalbaug-Parel areas

The big Bappa idols of sarvajanik Ganpati mandals in Mumbai are immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty after grand processions

As thousands of people have flooded the streets of Mumbai, the city police have beefed up the security to allow smooth Ganpati visarjan

The Khetwadicha Ganpati is the tallest Bappa idol in Mumbai. It will also be immersed at Girgaon chowpatty late at night

In Pune, the Punyacha Raja saw unique visarjan procession with decorations influenced by Kerala state culture

The first Manacha Ganpati of Pune's Kasaba peth will be immersed first as per tradition

The visarjan processions with traditional rituals will continue till late at night and final idol immersions of sarvajanik Ganpatis will continue till Wednesday morning

