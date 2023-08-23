Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Mandals Raise Concerns Over Potholes & Uneven Roads Ahead Of Festival

Ganeshotsav Mandals Raise Concerns Over Potholes & Uneven Roads Ahead Of Festival | Representative pic

Mumbai: Last week, several Ganeshotsav Mandals faced challenges while transporting their Ganesh idols, navigating bumpy rides due to shoddily repaired potholes. The mandals have voiced their apprehensions that these poorly filled potholes could pose significant obstacles during the procession and immersion routes. Responding to these concerns, civic authorities have instructed ward officials and central agencies to ensure that roads are properly leveled after potholes are filled.

Upcoming Ganpati festival and pothole challenge

The upcoming 11-day Ganeshotsav festival is scheduled to be celebrated in the city from September 19 to 28 this year. To ensure the seamless flow of the festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed road officials to urgently address the issue of potholes. However, in various locations, the patchy repairs have left the roads uneven and unsuitable for travel. Naresh Dahibavkar, the president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), stated, "Navigating uneven roads with trolleys carrying Ganesh idols becomes a challenge. Some mandals took over three hours to transport their Ganesh idols last week. Moreover, transporting eco-friendly idols over roads riddled with potholes poses risks. We have requested the BMC not only to fill the potholes but also to level them."

In response, P. Velrasu, the additional municipal commissioner (projects), issued a written directive to ward-level officials and the road department on Wednesday. The assistant municipal commissioner (also a nodal officer) has been instructed to create a map outlining the arrival and immersion routes of Ganesh idols. The directive read, "Ward officials should collaborate with Ganeshotsav mandal representatives to ensure that all procession and immersion routes are devoid of potholes. Furthermore, pits created during the erection of mandaps should be filled, and the ward officials will be held responsible for maintaining such roads in good condition." According to the BMC, a total of 54,000 potholes have been filled this year.