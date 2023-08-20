Chembur Man Loses Leg As Trailer Truck Drags Him After His Bike Trips Over Pothole

Representational photo |

A 30-year-old Chembur man had his leg amputated after he developed gangrene that was caused by a road accident on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

The victim, Ajay Bhalerao, worked at a property management company – which required him to visit different sites in the city. On July 27, he had a site visit in Prabhadevi. He started from his house at 8:30 am, on his bike. At around 9 am, when he reached opposite Priyadarshini Bus Stop at Service Road, near Meenatai Thackeray Udyan (garden), at EEH in Chembur, he spotted a huge pothole in the middle of the road, which he went over. Unable to balance himself or the bike, Bhalerao fell towards the left side of his vehicle.

As unfortunate as it could get for Bhalerao, while he was down on the road, a trailer truck which was coming from behind, rammed into Bhalerao’s left leg. The truck’s front tyre went over his leg, and when the truck driver attempted to step on the break, Bhalerao was dragged several feet from the spot he fell, badly injuring his leg.

Bhalerao in his statement to the police said that the people who were waiting for the bus at the Priyadarshani Bus Stop spotted him and managed to drag him to the nearby footpath. They also picked up his bike towards him. “By that time the truck driver had already flown away. Given my injury, I was feeling dizzy which is why I could not notice the vehicle’s registration number,” he said in his statement.

People nearby immediately informed the Mumbai police control room about the accident and a team of cops from Chunabhatti police station reached the spot and took Bhalerao to Sion Hospital. His injuries were treated, and his leg was plastered by the doctors, and Ajay was discharged by evening, he said.

However, on July 29, Bhalero experienced agonising pain, after which his 57-year-old father Dattatry Bhalerao took him to Swastik Hospital in Chembur East. The hospital authorities looking at his condition suggested Ajay go to LC Maney Polyclinic and Nursing Home, in Chembur, for extensive treatment.

After a few tests, the doctors informed the Bhalerao family that his left leg had gangrene, which is a death of body tissue due to lack of blood flow or a serious bacterial infection that commonly affects the arms, legs, toes and fingers. In Bhalerao’s case, in his left leg, starting from the knees gangrene had been spread towards his feet.

Doctors also added that if the leg is not cut, the infection will spread all over his body. “After a lot of thought and discussion with my family, we decided to follow what the doctors were suggesting. My left leg, from the knee, was chopped off finally,” said Ajay.

After the surgery, Bhalerao was moved to the general ward post and the hospital authorities informed the Chunabhatti police station about the matter. Ajay narrated the entire ordeal to the police and on Saturday afternoon after getting better. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the unknown truck driver.

