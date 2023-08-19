Thane News: Social Activists Protest On City Roads By Planting Trees In Potholes |

Thane: Few social activists from Thane on Friday held a strong protest in a unique way against potholes on the road in Thane city. In accordance with this protest, trees were planted in the potholes and rangolis were drawn around the potholes to attract the attention of the administration in a different way.

Swapnil Mahindrakar, a social activist who led the protest said, "In Thane city Rs 605 crore of funds have been spent only on roads and most of the roads have been repaired and reconstructed. A few days ago it was said that a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed on the concerned contractor, but even after all the implementation of the scheme, there are frequent potholes on the municipal roads and the condition of most of the roads is still dire and the work done is of poor quality."

Protest Held On Majiwada Service Road

The protestors in order to get registered by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and Public Works Department (PWD) protested on the service road in Majiwada.

The one question that all the protestors raised was where the Rs 650 crore funds for roads of Thane city have gone?

Read Also Thane News: Peace March Held In Mumbra By Muslims Amid Rising Communal Tensions

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)