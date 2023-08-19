Thane News: Peace March Held In Mumbra By Muslims Amid Rising Communal Tensions |

In a bid to counter the escalating religious tensions and communalism plaguing the country, the Muslim community in the Mumbra Kausa area held a peace march on Friday. Waris Pathan, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), took it to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share visuals of the peace march. Pathan's caption emphasized the rally's purpose: "Rally for 'Peace in India'." Thousands of individuals joined the march in Mumbra Kausa as seen in the visuals.

Rally Follows Recent Incident Of Assault On Muslim Youth

This peace rally came as a response to a distressing incident that took place at Bandra station recently. On India's Independence Day, a video went viral where a Muslim youth faced brutal assault by a mob, allegedly for spending time with a Hindu girl. Videos of the attack circulated widely on social media, revealing the youth being repeatedly slapped and beaten by the group. Despite the girl's pleas for mercy, the violence persisted.

The visuals showed the girl's attempt to stop the brutality, but her appeals went unheard. Even as the victim was being mercilessly beaten, bystanders filmed the ordeal, capturing the man being forcibly dragged outside the railway station. The attackers chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' during the assault.

Waris Pathan Raises Concern

Waris Pathan took to X to bring attention to the incident and criticise the police's lack of swift action. He questioned why, despite the incident occurring around the 21st or 22nd of July, no action had been taken. Pathan contrasted this with the prompt response to the Jaipur-Mumbai train firing incident on July 31.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Following the incident, Ambernath police registered a case against the minor boy who had suffered the assault at Bandra Terminus. The senior police inspector of Ambernath police station, Jagganath Kalaskar, disclosed that the incident took place on July 21st. He clarified that both the boy and girl involved were minors. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 (kidnapping) was registered against the minor boy. The intention is to file a chargesheet and present the boy in Juvenile court.

