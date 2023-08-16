Bandra Terminus Viral Video: Minor Boy Thrashed By Mob Was Earlier Booked For Kidnapping Hindu Girl

Thane: Ambernath police has registered a case against minor boy who was beaten by a mob at the Bandra Terminus railway station for hanging out with a teenage Hindu girl.

A video of a Muslim boy being beaten up at Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that a group of people are thrashing a Muslim boy at Bandra Terminus railway station. A police officer can also be seen in the video, though he does not intervene.

The allegation is that the Muslim boy was accompanying a Hindu girl, and he was attacked by members of a right-wing outfit. Around 8 to 10 people started beating up the Muslim boy at Bandra station, while chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

The incident reportedly took place on July 21. Despite several days passing since the incident, no complaint has been lodged and no arrests have been made.

Reacting to the viral video, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that if anyone makes a mistake, there is the law for that, but who gave anyone the right to beat someone in such a manner?

Meanwhile, a police officer from Ambernath informed that they have taken cognisance of the viral video and are currently investigating the matter.

Speaking with the FPJ the senior police inspector Jagganath Kalaskar of Ambernath police station said, "The matter is of 21st st July. Both the boy and girl know each other and the boy has been beaten by the mob. The Nirmal Nagar police informed us about the incident and we registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 (kidnapping) against the boy who is a minor. Both the boy and girl are minors. We will file a chargesheet and present the minor boy at Juvenile court."

When further asked him whether it is a matter of Love-Jihad he said "I don't know what Love-Jihad is so can't speak on it."

Kalaskar further added, "When we received the call from Nirmal Nagar police station we registered the case against the unknown man, but after identifying the boy we registered a case against him. If the minor is under 12 then the case is not registered but in this case the minor is 16-year-old and the case has been registered against him."

