Ganeshotsav in Bhayandar: Cops book 26 for flouting social distancing norms

While social distancing norms were not being adhered, some of them were not even wearing facemasks, police said. “Yes, we have booked 26 people under the relevant sections of the IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 regulations.” confirmed, Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil.

Apart from other health-related protocols including use of facemasks and hand-sanitizers, the government guidelines state that aartis can only be attended by up to ten persons while a maximum of five people can carry out installation and immersion of idols, for household and sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav.

While no arrests were made, those named in the FIR have been sent notices, said the police.