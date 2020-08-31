Bhayandar Ganesh mandal to use donations to fund ventilators

From being the first mandal in the twin-city to use environmentally friendly material and highlighting theme based social awareness issues to bag more than 54 awards for recreating international avatars (forms) of Lord Ganesha from across the globe for nine consecutive years, this year members of the Shradha Saburi Mitra Mandal in Narmada Nagar area of Cabin Road in Bhayandar, have pledged to come to the aid of patients amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the money saved through cost cutting measures by keeping the festivities and decoration as simple as they could, the 27-year-old mandal will use the donation box collections to fund ventilators for hospitals operated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

“Our goal is to help and save the lives of patients, by lending a helping hand to the civic administration in enhancing the existing healthcare infrastructure. I am glad that we are receiving a good response from citizens as well as local corporators.” said mandal president- Pradeep Jangam.

Last year the mandal had donated their savings to help the flood-affected people of Maharashtra.