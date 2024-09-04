Ganeshotsav 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Exempts Toll Charges For Devotees Going To Konkan; Check Details

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X | Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, September 4: The Maharashtra government has issued a GR (Government Resolution) and has exempted toll for Ganpati devotees going to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Konkan. This exemption of toll will be valid on Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, Mumbai-Goa National Highway and all other roads under PWD ministry leading to Konkan, the CMO announced on Wednesday (September 4).

This GR has been issued on orders of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Besides, there will be additional toll exemption on above mentioned routes between 5th September to 19th September 2024, announced Maharashtra CMO.

CMO's Post

"As a special gift to devotees traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the Chief Minister @mieknathshinde has decided to waive road tax (toll) from September 5 to September 19. The government decision in this regard has been issued by the Public Works Department today."

"Due to this decision, this concession will be applicable to toll booths on Mumbai-Bangalore and Mumbai-Goa National Highways as well as other public works department roads," read the post.

'Ganeshotsav 2024, Konkan Darshan' Stickers

"For this toll exemption concession, road toll waiver pass in the form of stickers with the content 'Ganeshotsav 2024, Konkan Darshan', vehicle number, driver's name written on it and those stickers as per required number should be submitted to Transport Department, Traffic Police/Police, concerned Regional Transport Department (R.T.O.) .) in coordination with police station, traffic police station and R.T.O. Orders have been given that it should be made available in the offices. The same pass will be considered for return journey also," the post further read.