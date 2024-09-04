Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: GSB Seva Mandal Insures Pandal For ₹400 Crore, Andheri’s Sankashti Immersion, Sahyadri’s Hanuman Temple Theme

GSB Mandal, Kings Circle |

Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati

King's Circle

The mandal, famous as India's richest, has insured its pandal for a whopping Rs 400 crore this year, which is the 70th edition. Lord Ganesha's idol is decorated with 66 kg of gold ornaments and more than 325 kg of silver. “The Mahaganpati is popularly called 'Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja' by devotees as it is believed that the deity answers their prayers with miracles and blessings,” said mandal chairman and spokesperson Amit Pai.

Andheri Cha Raja pandal inside |

Andheri cha Raja

Azad Nagar, Veera Desai Road

Started by workers from Golden Tobacco Company and Tata Steel, the pandal is unique because the Ganesh idol is not immersed on the 10th day but on the Sankashti day after the festival. This custom comes from the industrial strife over the decade when workers waited for one particular dispute to end before immersing the idol, said mandal spokesperson Uday Salian.

The eight-and-half feet idol is known for its spectacular design. The pandal's theme this year is 'Patwon ki Haveli' in Jaisalmer hence artists from Rajasthan are building the pandal, which has been insured for Rs11.14 crore.

The gate to the Sahyadri Krida Mandals pandal at Tilak Nagar l, Chembur |

Sahyadri Cha Raja

Tilak Nagar, Chembur

In its 48th year, the pandal is themed on the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi. A 15-foot-high Hanuman statue outside the pandal will greet visitors. Inside, a hall designed like a palace court will host the seven-foot-high Ganesha seated on a throne. “All our rituals are done traditionally; be it aagman (welcoming the deity) or visarjan. We do not use DJs or gulal during the procession. Even our idol is like always, seated on a throne,” said Shashank Killare of Sahyadri Krida Mandal.