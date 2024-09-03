Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: What Is The Folklore Behind Ganpati's Two Wives, Riddhi-Siddhi?

Lord Ganesha with his wives Riddhi and Siddhi | X

Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu celebration that honours Lord Ganesha, a respected god recognised for his elephant head and spiritual knowledge. This celebration commemorates the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the offspring of Shiva and Parvati, known for bestowing joy, knowledge, and wealth upon his followers.

Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 7 in the year 2024. The celebration includes bringing a Ganesha idol into houses, where it is revered for a period of ten days with dedication and enthusiasm. The festival reaches its peak with Ganesh Visharjan, as the idol is submerged in water to signify the god's journey back to his heavenly realm.

Lord Ganesh with Riddhi Siddhi |

Mythology Behind Lord Ganesha's Two Marriages

While the majority know Lord Ganesha as the one who eliminates obstacles and brings prosperity, fewer are aware of his married life. Legend has it that Lord Ganesha was once engrossed in intense meditation, which drew the attention of Tulsi Ji. Captivated by his devotion, Tulsi Ji asked Ganesha to marry him. Nevertheless, Ganesha, dedicated to a celibate life, turned down her offer. Feeling upset by the rejection, Tulsi Ji put a curse on Ganesha forcing him to marry twice.

The Journey To Marriage

Lord Ganesha's distinctive look made it difficult for him to find an appropriate wife. His unique physical appearance and his controversial actions towards other gods' marriages caused a barrier. The gods, concerned about Ganesha's behavior, asked for assistance from Brahmaji. Brahmaji solved this by sending his two daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, to study under Lord Ganesha. Riddhi signifies riches and success, while Siddhi signifies spiritual achievement. Both stood alongside Ganesha, representing their strong bond with him.

Although they were supposed to be learning, Riddhi and Siddhi inadvertently drew attention away from other gods' weddings, leading to more problems. Upon realizing this, Ganesha became furious and placed a curse upon them, resulting in a chain of events that culminated in their marriage to him. Brahmaji suggested that Ganesha should marry Riddhi and Siddhi, and Ganesha agreed, thereby fulfilling Tulsi Ji's curse.

Legacy And Offspring

After getting married, Lord Ganesha had two children, Shubh and Labh, who were born to Riddhi and Siddhi. Shubh symbolizes good luck and Labh stands for financial gain, further emphasizing the god's ability to bring fortune and wealth. Riddhi and Siddhi at Ganesha's sides in many portrayals represent the peaceful equilibrium between worldly and divine achievements.

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates both the birth and various facets of the beloved deity, showcasing his role in Hindu mythology, including his family and marital life. The festival acts as a way to remember the sacred attributes related to Lord Ganesha and how he influences his followers' lives.