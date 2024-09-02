 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Are Modak Ganpati Bappa's Favourite?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Are Modak Ganpati Bappa's Favourite?

As the festive of the most awaited welcome of the adored Lord Ganesh is around the corner, one cannot help but think of munching on the sweets, especially modak. But do you know why modak is presented to Ganesha? Let us dive into the significance of modak.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Do You Know Why Does Ganpati Bappa Love Modak?

Lord Ganesh, the popular deity with an elephant head in Hindu mythology, is famous for his intelligence, charisma, and love for modak, a sweet treat consisting of rice flour, coconut, and jaggery. This unique delicacy is closely connected to the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that commemorates the birth of Ganesh. Ganesh's love for modak reveals information about mythological tales and cultural traditions linked to this celebratory season.

Ellora Caves in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Ellora Caves in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Significance of Modak in Mythology

The connection between Lord Ganesh and Modak traces back to ancient Hindu mythology. An often-told tale narrates that Ganesh was once dared by his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, to participate in a race that spanned the globe. While Kartikeya embarked on a journey around the world riding his peacock, Ganesh chose a different method. Instead of embarking on a physical journey, Ganesh stayed close to his parents, recognising that they were everything to him.

Impressed by his devotion and wisdom, his parents declared him the winner of the race. In celebration, they offered him a special reward, which was his favourite sweet, the Modak. This story underscores Modak's status as a symbol of divine blessing and Ganesh’s special favour.

Another narrative ties modak to Ganesh's role as the remover of obstacles (Vighnaharta). According to this legend, after a victorious battle against evil forces, Ganesh was served modak as a symbol of his triumph and to celebrate the restoration of peace. The sweet, which is considered both a reward and a blessing, thus became synonymous with Ganesh’s blessings and divine favour.

12 Names Of Lord Ganesha; Know What They Signify
article-image

Types of Modak

During Ganesh Chaturthi, modak comes in various forms, each reflecting regional tastes and traditions. Here are some popular types:

Ukadiche Modak

Ukadiche Modak

1. Ukadiche Modak: This is the most traditional form of modak, typically made with a steamed rice flour shell stuffed with a mixture of grated coconut and jaggery. It is often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. The steamed version is considered the most auspicious and is a staple during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fried Modak

Fried Modak

2. Fried Modak: For those who enjoy a crispy texture, fried modak is a popular variant. Unlike its steamed counterpart, this version is deep-fried, giving it a crunchy exterior while maintaining a sweet, soft filling.

Chocolate Modak

Chocolate Modak

3. Chocolate Modak: In modern times, variations like chocolate modak have emerged, blending traditional sweetness with contemporary flavours. This version uses chocolate ganache or cocoa in place of the traditional jaggery and coconut filling, catering to a younger generation's palate.

Mava Modak

Mava Modak

4. Mava Modak: Experience the traditional taste of Indian sweets with Mawa Modak, a classic treat celebrated during Ganesh Chaturthi. This delicious confection, made from rice flour, butter, cardamom powder, milk, and mawa, delivers a rich, creamy sweetness that melts in your mouth.

Dry Fruit Modak

Dry Fruit Modak

5. Dry Fruit Modak: For a richer, more indulgent treat, dry fruit modaks are prepared with a mixture of assorted nuts and dried fruits. This variation is often enjoyed as a more luxurious take on the traditional modak, especially for special occasions.

Global Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world, from India to countries with significant Indian diaspora communities. In places like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the festival is marked with elaborate processions and community gatherings where modak holds a special place.

In these celebrations, traditional recipes are sometimes adapted to local ingredients, reflecting the global embrace of this cherished sweet.

Lord Ganesh's love for Modak is emblematic of his divine qualities and the deep cultural significance of the festival dedicated to him. The various types of modak prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi not only honour this endearing deity but also highlight the rich tapestry of culinary traditions celebrated during this auspicious occasion.

