12 Names Of Lord Ganesha; Know What They Signify

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 31, 2024

Vakratunda: The leftward-curved trunk of the elephant-headed god Ganesha is known as Vakratunda. It symbolizes love and compassion

All images from Canva

Ekadanta - “One Tusked” is another name for lord Ganesha. It signifies sacrifice

Vighnavinashanaya- It means the “destroyer of obstacles”

Dhumravarna - The one with a smoky color, representing his mystical nature

Bhalachandra - The one who wears the moon on his forehead, symbolizing coolness and calm

Gajanana - The one with the face of an elephant, symbolizing wisdom and power

Heramba - It means he is the protector of the weak and helpless, often epicted with five heads

Lambodara- It means the pot-bellied ganesha. It signifies spiritual vastness rather than physical weight

Vikat- It means huge and gigantic. Lord Ganesha's body indicates power and might

Kapila- He is known by this this name due to his reddish-brown color. It signifies his grounded nature

Sumukha- It means the one with a beautiful face. It is said that lord Ganesha has characteristics of Shiva and Parvati, making him a beautiful god

Thanks For Reading!

7 Modak Flavours To Savour This Ganesh Chaturthi
Find out More