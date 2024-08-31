12 Names Of Lord Ganesha; Know What They Signify

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 31, 2024
Vakratunda: The leftward-curved trunk of the elephant-headed god Ganesha is known as Vakratunda. It symbolizes love and compassion
Ekadanta - “One Tusked” is another name for lord Ganesha. It signifies sacrifice
Vighnavinashanaya- It means the “destroyer of obstacles”
Dhumravarna - The one with a smoky color, representing his mystical nature
Bhalachandra - The one who wears the moon on his forehead, symbolizing coolness and calm
Gajanana - The one with the face of an elephant, symbolizing wisdom and power
Heramba - It means he is the protector of the weak and helpless, often epicted with five heads
Lambodara- It means the pot-bellied ganesha. It signifies spiritual vastness rather than physical weight
Vikat- It means huge and gigantic. Lord Ganesha's body indicates power and might
Kapila- He is known by this this name due to his reddish-brown color. It signifies his grounded nature
Sumukha- It means the one with a beautiful face. It is said that lord Ganesha has characteristics of Shiva and Parvati, making him a beautiful god
