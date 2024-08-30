7 Modak Flavours To Savour This Ganesh Chaturthi

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 30, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant festival celebrating Lord Ganesh. On this day, we cannot miss Bappa's favourite sweet delight—Modak. Check out the list of seven modaks to savour this Ganesh Chaturthi
All images from Canva
Ukadiche Modak is a staple during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. This classic steamed modak is made with rice flour dough and filled with a mixture of jaggery, grated coconut, and cardamom
Made from semolina (rawa), Rawa Modak is often lighter and can be flavoured with cardamom and saffron, giving a unique taste and texture
Fried Modak is a crispy alternative to the usual or steamed modak. They are deep-fried and can be filled with a jaggery-coconut mixture or khoya fillings
Complemented with saffron (kesar), Kesar Modak has a lovely aroma and mouth-watering flavours
For a modern twist, Chocolate Modak is a great option. This type of modak is made with chocolate ganache or chocolate-flavoured dough
Another beloved flavour, Coconut Modak, has an aromatic filling of grated coconut, offering a subtle sweet taste
Lastly, Dry Fruits Modak is a combination of nutty dry fruits blended with a hint of cardamom, making each bite a delightful mix of sweetness and crunch
