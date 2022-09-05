Ganeshotsav 2022: With Gauri and Ganpati, curtain down for most household Ganesh fest

Salman Ansari

At the Girgaon Chowpatty, the Shinde family had no Ganpati but two Gauris for immersion. In the case of the Jadhav family, they had one Ganpati and one Gauri. Though related and had come together for immersion their practices brought to fore the varied ways in which the Ganesh festival is celebrated by different households. Monday also marked the end of most celebrations for most household Ganpatis.

“In our house we have been having a Gauri since I remember. It was always riwaz (tradition) to get two Gauris at home and not Ganpati,” said Mangala Shinde as she prayed before two figures of Gauris before they were immersed. She added, “Ganpati was always brought home only if there was a wish being fulfilled.”

While Shindes worshipped Gauri, the Jadhavs did aarti of Gauri and Ganpati. “We have been getting Gauri and Ganpati for the last 30 years,” said Surekha Jadhav. Post aarti, she distributed sweets and prasad to people all around.

At Girgaum, the immersions started late but the enthusiasm to visit the Chowpatty was high as many came from far away distance. “We stay in Parel but prefer to come here. For two years we have been immersing the idol in the artificial ponds. Today we thought of coming here. In any case, our Ganpati is eco-friendly so it will not pollute the water body,” said Janhavi Solkar who had come from Parel. Solkar's family do not have Gauri puja. “In our family, we never had Gauri puja,” she said.

While Janhavi was from the city, one family had come from Dimbivali. “Earlier we lived here. But then we shifted. Since we have an attachment to this place, we have come here to immerse our idol,” said Poonam Waghmode who had come along with her family from Dombivili.

Unlike the first day of immersion where the crowds started to pour in early, Monday saw the immersion crowd coming in late. In fact, it was the touristy crowd that had come to witness the immersions. “More people will come post 5 or 6 pm,” said a person deputed at Girgaon Chowpatty.

“We have come to see immersion. We will spend an hour or so. Beyond that it gets tiring,” said Suryakant Kushwaha who along with his friends had come from Nallasopara to witness immersions.