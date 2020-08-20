Ganeshotsav 2020: Full list of artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai's Belapur, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha

With the COVID-19 cases showing no signs of receding, Navi Mumbai might witness muted celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi this year. In order to control crowding during the upcoming festival amid COVID-19 crisis, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 135 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols.

Out of these 135 artificial ponds, 15 ponds are in Belapur, 27 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 17 in Turbhe, 14 in Koparkhairane, 17 in Ghansoli, 22 in Airoli, and 7 in Digha.

The civic body further said that each immersion site will have a generator for adequate electrical system as well as a first aid room. Drinking water will be provided and two separate wet and dry Nirmalya (offerings) Kalash.

Meanwhile, in containment zones, civic officials will collect Ganpati idols from the residents at the gate of the containment zone and carry out immersion as per religious rites.