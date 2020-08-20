Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2020: Full list of artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai's Belapur, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha

Ganeshotsav 2020: Full list of artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai's Belapur, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha
With the COVID-19 cases showing no signs of receding, Navi Mumbai might witness muted celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi this year. In order to control crowding during the upcoming festival amid COVID-19 crisis, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 135 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols.

Out of these 135 artificial ponds, 15 ponds are in Belapur, 27 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 17 in Turbhe, 14 in Koparkhairane, 17 in Ghansoli, 22 in Airoli, and 7 in Digha.

The civic body further said that each immersion site will have a generator for adequate electrical system as well as a first aid room. Drinking water will be provided and two separate wet and dry Nirmalya (offerings) Kalash.

Meanwhile, in containment zones, civic officials will collect Ganpati idols from the residents at the gate of the containment zone and carry out immersion as per religious rites.

Here is the full list of locations of artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai:

Belapur:

1. Yashwantrao Chavan Maidan, Sec. 19A, Nerul

2. Open space in front of Ganesh Temple near Darave talav, Daravegaon

3. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Udyan, Sec. 40, Nerul

4. Radhakrishna Garden, Sec. 25, Nerul

5. Income Tax Colony, Open ground near M.E.S Vidyalaya and D / 51 house, Sec.21 / 22, CBD Belapur

6. Sunil Gavaskar Maidan, Sec .9 N, CBD Belapur

7. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Maidan, Sec.8, CBD Belapur

8. DY Patil School, Sec. 4, CBD Belapur

9. Next to Sarovar Vihar Coastguard, Sec. 11, CBD Belapur

10. Near Balvikas School, Sec 19/20, Belapur

11. Plot No.140, Plot in front of Honda Show Room, Sec.50, Nerul

12. Shri Ganesh Maidan Udyan, Sec.48, Nerul

13. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Bus Depot, Sec.44, Nerul

14. Gaondevi Maidan, Karave Gaon

15. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Playground, Sec. 46A, Nerul

Nerul:

1. Gaondevi Maidan, Timber Market, Sec.1, Nerul

2. Garden near Chincholi talav, Nerul

3. Gaondevi Maidan, Sec.23, Juinagar (2 locations)

4. School Ground, Sec.23, Juinagar

5. Ganesh Maidan, Sec.25, Juinagar (2 locations)

6. Parking lot near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park, Sec. 4, Nerul

7. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School Ground, Sec. 14, Kuksheta, Nerul

8. Ramlila Maidan, Sec. 12, Nerul (2 places)

9. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School Ground, Sec.6, Sarasole (2 places)

10. Narvir Tanaji Malusare Maidan, Near Sagardip Sosa, Sec.6, Nerul

11. Plot No. 7 & 8, Parking Plot, Sec.29, Nerul

12. Shirvane School Grounds, Kalakendra, Sec.1, Shirvane

13. Tulsi Maidan, Sec.9, Nerul (2 places)

14. New Marathi School Ground Sec. 19, Nerul

15. Shri. Chakradhar Swami Udyan, Sec. 19, Nerul

16. Gaondevi Maidan, Near Terna School (Sec. 10), Sec. 12, Nerul (2 places)

17. Ground near Koliwada Sec .16A, Nerul

18. Jhotingdev Maidan, Sec. 26, Nerul (2 places)

19. Mother Teresa Garden, Sec. 19, Nerul

20. Open space near Navdurga Society, Sec. 19A, Nerul

Vashi:

1. Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan, Sector 1A, Vashi

2. Parking Plot near Jagruteshwar Lake, Sector 8, Vashi

3. Park near Jagruteshwar Lake, Sector 7, Vashi

4. Near N.M.S.A. Maidan, Sector 6, Vashi

5. Premnath Patil Chowk, Vashigaon

6. Tata Garden, Sector 9A, Vashi

7. Sambhaji Raje Maidan, Sector 9, Vashi

8. General Arun Kumar Vaidya Udyan, Near Hospital, Sector 10A, Vashi

9. Sitaram Bhagat Sea Beach Road, Vashigaon

10. Plot no. 196 (Taran Talav), Sec. 11 & 12, Vashi

11. Playground, Plot no. 199, Sector 28, Vashi

12. Rajiv Gandhi Garden, Sector 29, Vashi

13. Palve Garden, Sector 14, Vashi

14. Manisha Vidyalaya, Sector 15/16, Vashi

15. Near M.T.N.L building, rickshaw stand, Sector 16A, Vashi

16. Babu Genu Maidan, Sector 17, Vashi

Turbhe:

1. Gaondevi Maidan, Koparigaon

2. Vivekananda School Grounds, S.26, Kopari

3. Vacant space near Pudhari Bhavan, Plot No. 34, Sec. 30, Sanpada

4. Ramatanu Maidan, Sec.22, Turbhegaon

5. Ganesh Maidan, Sector 20, Turbhe

6. Turbhe Railway Station Parking Area, Thane Belapur Road

7. Open space in front of Bagade Company, Indiranagar

8. Gauri Quarry Ground, Turbhe

9. Ground No. OS 07, Shantabai Sutar Garden, TTC 'D' Block, Turbhe

10. Ground behind Anjuman Islam School, Sector 21, Turbhe

11. Ganpatipada, near Buddha Vihar, Turbhe

12. Gaondevi Maidan, Sec.5, Opposite Tricity Tower, Sanpada.

13. DV Patil Maidan, Plot No. 39, Sec. 10, Sanpada

14. Babu Genu Maidan, Plot No.1, Sec.8, Sanpada

15. Playground, Plot No. 16C, Sec. 14, Sanpada

16. Plot No. 14, next to Jaipuriyar School, S.18, Sanpada

17. Jhansi Rani Maidan, Plot No. 3, Sec.9, Sanpada

Koparkhairane:

1. Plot next to tamarind tree, Advali Bhutavali

2. Ground near school, Hanuman Nagar, Mahape

3. School ground, Pavnegaon

4. Sec.19 next to Dharan talav temple

5. Krantisinha Nana Patil Udyan, Sector 14, Koparkhairane

6. Ground near Santoshi Mata Mandir, Sec. 19, Koparkhairane

7. Sec. 20 playground, Sec. 20, Koparkhairane

8. Bhumiputra Maidan, Sector 23, Koparkhairane

9. Shivajirao Annasaheb Patil Maidan, Sec. 15 to 18, Koparkhairane

10. Playground, Sec. 1 to 4, Koparkhairane

11. MLA Annasaheb Patil Maidan, Sec. 5 to 8, Koparkhairane

12. Plot No. 14, Sector 11, Opposite Reliance Fresh (Municipal Corporation's open space)

13. Dinanath Mhatre Maidan, Sec. 12A, Boncode, Koparkhairane

14. Ground of CBSE School No. 94, Sector 11, Koparkhairane

Ghansoli:

1. Saibaba Nagar

2. Gagangiri Maharaj Maidan, Gautam Nagar

3. Ambedkar Nagar

4. Ground at School no. 47, Rabade

5. Ground of Sector 23, Ghansoli

6. Open space in front of Samratnagar water tank (Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Maidan)

7. School Ground, Talwaligaon

8. Open space at Karju Aai Mandir Talwali

9. Ground of Sector 21, Ghansoli

10. Open space near Gunali Lake, Sector 8, Ghansoli

11. Ground of School no.42, Ghansoligaon

12. Ground of Farmers Education Institute, Ghansoli

13. Plot no. 31. Ground at Sector 6, Ghansoli

14. Ground at Plot no. 13 Sector 7, Ghansoli

15. Ground at Plot no. 6 Sector 9, Ghansoli

16. Plot no. 24, Sector 3, next to Central Park, Ghansoli

17. Plot next to Police Station Sector 4, Ghansoli

Airoli:

1. Chinchpada School Ground (2 places)

2. New school plot at Yadavnagar

3. Ground at Shiv Colony, Sector 1, Airoli

4. Gaondevi Maidan in Sector 20 (2 places)

5. Lake at Airoli Naka

6. Airoli Sec. 20, Khadi Talav

7. Plot no. 85, School ground near Sec. 20 B, Airoli

8. Anand Dighe Maidan, Sector 3, Airoli

9. Gyandeep School Ground, Sector 2, Airoli

10. Sushiladevi Deshmukh School Ground Sector 4, Airoli. (2 locations)

11. Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan next to Saraswati School, Sector 5, Airoli

12. Radhikabai Meghe School Ground, Sector 16, Airoli

13. R.R. Patil Maidan, Sector 15, Airoli

14. Ground near Sec. 10 water tank, Airoli

15. Ground behind Sec. 9 Cemetery, Airoli

16. Sec.8 A, ground near Moizuddin School, Airoli

17. Ground of Municipal schoool at Sec. 6 and 7, Airoli

18. Sec.8, Ground at Ganpati Bappa Chowk, Airoli

19. Divagaon Lake

Digha:

1. Hindmata School Ground, Dighagaon

2. In front of Sai Baba Temple, near Digha Lake

3. Open space at OS 1 plot, Sathe Nagar

4. Ground in front of Swami Vivekananda School, Ishwar Nagar

5. Vacant plot in front Ganpatipada

6. In front of Rawli Mix Company, Vishnunagar, Digha

7. Ground in front of Prabodhankar Thackeray Vidyalaya, Ilthanpada

