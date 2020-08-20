Ganeshotsav 2020: Full list of artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai's Belapur, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha

With the COVID-19 cases showing no signs of receding, Navi Mumbai might witness muted celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi this year. In order to control crowding during the upcoming festival amid COVID-19 crisis, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 135 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols.
Out of these 135 artificial ponds, 15 ponds are in Belapur, 27 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 17 in Turbhe, 14 in Koparkhairane, 17 in Ghansoli, 22 in Airoli, and 7 in Digha.
The civic body further said that each immersion site will have a generator for adequate electrical system as well as a first aid room. Drinking water will be provided and two separate wet and dry Nirmalya (offerings) Kalash.
Meanwhile, in containment zones, civic officials will collect Ganpati idols from the residents at the gate of the containment zone and carry out immersion as per religious rites.
Here is the full list of locations of artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai:
Belapur:
1. Yashwantrao Chavan Maidan, Sec. 19A, Nerul
2. Open space in front of Ganesh Temple near Darave talav, Daravegaon
3. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Udyan, Sec. 40, Nerul
4. Radhakrishna Garden, Sec. 25, Nerul
5. Income Tax Colony, Open ground near M.E.S Vidyalaya and D / 51 house, Sec.21 / 22, CBD Belapur
6. Sunil Gavaskar Maidan, Sec .9 N, CBD Belapur
7. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Maidan, Sec.8, CBD Belapur
8. DY Patil School, Sec. 4, CBD Belapur
9. Next to Sarovar Vihar Coastguard, Sec. 11, CBD Belapur
10. Near Balvikas School, Sec 19/20, Belapur
11. Plot No.140, Plot in front of Honda Show Room, Sec.50, Nerul
12. Shri Ganesh Maidan Udyan, Sec.48, Nerul
13. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Bus Depot, Sec.44, Nerul
14. Gaondevi Maidan, Karave Gaon
15. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Playground, Sec. 46A, Nerul
Nerul:
1. Gaondevi Maidan, Timber Market, Sec.1, Nerul
2. Garden near Chincholi talav, Nerul
3. Gaondevi Maidan, Sec.23, Juinagar (2 locations)
4. School Ground, Sec.23, Juinagar
5. Ganesh Maidan, Sec.25, Juinagar (2 locations)
6. Parking lot near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park, Sec. 4, Nerul
7. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School Ground, Sec. 14, Kuksheta, Nerul
8. Ramlila Maidan, Sec. 12, Nerul (2 places)
9. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School Ground, Sec.6, Sarasole (2 places)
10. Narvir Tanaji Malusare Maidan, Near Sagardip Sosa, Sec.6, Nerul
11. Plot No. 7 & 8, Parking Plot, Sec.29, Nerul
12. Shirvane School Grounds, Kalakendra, Sec.1, Shirvane
13. Tulsi Maidan, Sec.9, Nerul (2 places)
14. New Marathi School Ground Sec. 19, Nerul
15. Shri. Chakradhar Swami Udyan, Sec. 19, Nerul
16. Gaondevi Maidan, Near Terna School (Sec. 10), Sec. 12, Nerul (2 places)
17. Ground near Koliwada Sec .16A, Nerul
18. Jhotingdev Maidan, Sec. 26, Nerul (2 places)
19. Mother Teresa Garden, Sec. 19, Nerul
20. Open space near Navdurga Society, Sec. 19A, Nerul
Vashi:
1. Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan, Sector 1A, Vashi
2. Parking Plot near Jagruteshwar Lake, Sector 8, Vashi
3. Park near Jagruteshwar Lake, Sector 7, Vashi
4. Near N.M.S.A. Maidan, Sector 6, Vashi
5. Premnath Patil Chowk, Vashigaon
6. Tata Garden, Sector 9A, Vashi
7. Sambhaji Raje Maidan, Sector 9, Vashi
8. General Arun Kumar Vaidya Udyan, Near Hospital, Sector 10A, Vashi
9. Sitaram Bhagat Sea Beach Road, Vashigaon
10. Plot no. 196 (Taran Talav), Sec. 11 & 12, Vashi
11. Playground, Plot no. 199, Sector 28, Vashi
12. Rajiv Gandhi Garden, Sector 29, Vashi
13. Palve Garden, Sector 14, Vashi
14. Manisha Vidyalaya, Sector 15/16, Vashi
15. Near M.T.N.L building, rickshaw stand, Sector 16A, Vashi
16. Babu Genu Maidan, Sector 17, Vashi
Turbhe:
1. Gaondevi Maidan, Koparigaon
2. Vivekananda School Grounds, S.26, Kopari
3. Vacant space near Pudhari Bhavan, Plot No. 34, Sec. 30, Sanpada
4. Ramatanu Maidan, Sec.22, Turbhegaon
5. Ganesh Maidan, Sector 20, Turbhe
6. Turbhe Railway Station Parking Area, Thane Belapur Road
7. Open space in front of Bagade Company, Indiranagar
8. Gauri Quarry Ground, Turbhe
9. Ground No. OS 07, Shantabai Sutar Garden, TTC 'D' Block, Turbhe
10. Ground behind Anjuman Islam School, Sector 21, Turbhe
11. Ganpatipada, near Buddha Vihar, Turbhe
12. Gaondevi Maidan, Sec.5, Opposite Tricity Tower, Sanpada.
13. DV Patil Maidan, Plot No. 39, Sec. 10, Sanpada
14. Babu Genu Maidan, Plot No.1, Sec.8, Sanpada
15. Playground, Plot No. 16C, Sec. 14, Sanpada
16. Plot No. 14, next to Jaipuriyar School, S.18, Sanpada
17. Jhansi Rani Maidan, Plot No. 3, Sec.9, Sanpada
Koparkhairane:
1. Plot next to tamarind tree, Advali Bhutavali
2. Ground near school, Hanuman Nagar, Mahape
3. School ground, Pavnegaon
4. Sec.19 next to Dharan talav temple
5. Krantisinha Nana Patil Udyan, Sector 14, Koparkhairane
6. Ground near Santoshi Mata Mandir, Sec. 19, Koparkhairane
7. Sec. 20 playground, Sec. 20, Koparkhairane
8. Bhumiputra Maidan, Sector 23, Koparkhairane
9. Shivajirao Annasaheb Patil Maidan, Sec. 15 to 18, Koparkhairane
10. Playground, Sec. 1 to 4, Koparkhairane
11. MLA Annasaheb Patil Maidan, Sec. 5 to 8, Koparkhairane
12. Plot No. 14, Sector 11, Opposite Reliance Fresh (Municipal Corporation's open space)
13. Dinanath Mhatre Maidan, Sec. 12A, Boncode, Koparkhairane
14. Ground of CBSE School No. 94, Sector 11, Koparkhairane
Ghansoli:
1. Saibaba Nagar
2. Gagangiri Maharaj Maidan, Gautam Nagar
3. Ambedkar Nagar
4. Ground at School no. 47, Rabade
5. Ground of Sector 23, Ghansoli
6. Open space in front of Samratnagar water tank (Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Maidan)
7. School Ground, Talwaligaon
8. Open space at Karju Aai Mandir Talwali
9. Ground of Sector 21, Ghansoli
10. Open space near Gunali Lake, Sector 8, Ghansoli
11. Ground of School no.42, Ghansoligaon
12. Ground of Farmers Education Institute, Ghansoli
13. Plot no. 31. Ground at Sector 6, Ghansoli
14. Ground at Plot no. 13 Sector 7, Ghansoli
15. Ground at Plot no. 6 Sector 9, Ghansoli
16. Plot no. 24, Sector 3, next to Central Park, Ghansoli
17. Plot next to Police Station Sector 4, Ghansoli
Airoli:
1. Chinchpada School Ground (2 places)
2. New school plot at Yadavnagar
3. Ground at Shiv Colony, Sector 1, Airoli
4. Gaondevi Maidan in Sector 20 (2 places)
5. Lake at Airoli Naka
6. Airoli Sec. 20, Khadi Talav
7. Plot no. 85, School ground near Sec. 20 B, Airoli
8. Anand Dighe Maidan, Sector 3, Airoli
9. Gyandeep School Ground, Sector 2, Airoli
10. Sushiladevi Deshmukh School Ground Sector 4, Airoli. (2 locations)
11. Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan next to Saraswati School, Sector 5, Airoli
12. Radhikabai Meghe School Ground, Sector 16, Airoli
13. R.R. Patil Maidan, Sector 15, Airoli
14. Ground near Sec. 10 water tank, Airoli
15. Ground behind Sec. 9 Cemetery, Airoli
16. Sec.8 A, ground near Moizuddin School, Airoli
17. Ground of Municipal schoool at Sec. 6 and 7, Airoli
18. Sec.8, Ground at Ganpati Bappa Chowk, Airoli
19. Divagaon Lake
Digha:
1. Hindmata School Ground, Dighagaon
2. In front of Sai Baba Temple, near Digha Lake
3. Open space at OS 1 plot, Sathe Nagar
4. Ground in front of Swami Vivekananda School, Ishwar Nagar
5. Vacant plot in front Ganpatipada
6. In front of Rawli Mix Company, Vishnunagar, Digha
7. Ground in front of Prabodhankar Thackeray Vidyalaya, Ilthanpada
