Ganeshotsav 2020: Full list of artificial tanks in Versova, Andheri, Juhu, and Jogeshwari issued by BMC

With the country fighting the battle against coronavirus pandemic, and Ganeshotsav just around the corner, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken proactive measures to manage the crowd during the time of immersion.
BMC has constructed 167 artificial bonds in 24 wards falling under the civic body's jurisdiction. Additionally, the civic body has launched a website www.shreeganeshvisarjan.com, and mandals can book time slots by providing basic details.
The civic body has also said that only ten people will be allowed from a mandal during the immersion and for idols at home, a maximum of five people would be allowed.
For those living in containment zones, BMC will organise metallic tanks in which the immersion would take place and those who are living in sealed buildings would be required to immerse the buildings at their homes only. However, the official also maintained that ward offices at local level may also do doorstep collection for immersions.
Here is the full list of locations of artificial tanks in K- West ward which includes areas like Versova, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Andheri issued by BMC:
1. Posha Nakhwa Ground,Versova-PG
2. Lokhandwala Back Road
3. Plot No.41 behind Yamuna Society, Oshiwara
4. Open Plot-Patti Putra Nagar, Oshiwara Police Chowky
5. Andheri Sports Complex, JP Road, Andheri (W)
6. Ravaji Maidan, Sahakar Road, Jogeshwari (W)
7. Sant Ramdas Ground, Bhardawadi Road, Andheri (W)
8. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Maidan, Bal Udyan, N.S.Road No.10, J.V.P.D., Juhu, Andheri (W)
9. Model Town Ground, Versova
10. CTS No 561, OpposIte Novotel Hotel, Juhu
11. Bhagat Singh Garden, Bhagat Singh Road, Vile Parle (W)
12. LIC Ground, S V Road, Santacruz (W)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)