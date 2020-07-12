Ganeshotsav 2020: BMC starts accepting online applications, drafts special rules for COVID-19

There are about 12,000 small and large public (Sarvajanik) Ganeshotsav Mandals under the jurisdiction of BMC. BMC has mandated that the height of the idol to be installed this year for public Ganeshotsav will not be more than 4-feet. It is important to follow the rules of social distance in Pandals (tent).

Further, the pandals have to be sanitised thrice in a day. Sanitisers to the workers and other persons shall also be provided by the Mandals As a special case this year, there should be a ban on offering prasad/offering flowers and garlands to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There will be a ban on temporary stalls for the sale of flowers, garlands and prasad. These are set up every year in the vicinity of Ganesh Mandap and on the adjoining roads. Lastly, no such things shall be done during the festival of Ganeshotsav which can spread the coronavirus. Otherwise, if any violation is found then strict action will be taken under the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897, National Disaster Prevention Act, 2005 and Indian Penal Code, 1860.